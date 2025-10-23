Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off plants: 'Great advice'

Florida homesteader Terri (@terriandkoop) had some key gardening advice that she wanted to share with her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Marigolds are so important for our gardens!" she wrote in the video caption.

A short tour of Terri's garden, along with some bullet points, highlighted exactly why marigolds were indispensable to her.

Terri wrote that marigolds are capable of repelling pests like aphids, corn earworms, cabbage maggots, nematodes, squash bugs, rabbits, and deer. Some varieties of marigolds are suitable as ground cover, and marigolds attract pollinators, which every garden needs.

Terri shared that propagating marigolds is quite easy. Simply wait for the flower to die out, and then collect the leftover seeds and let them dry.

Other gardeners have also seen good results by companion planting garlic, lavender, lemongrass, and lemon balm in their gardens.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Marigolds can repel pests thanks to their strong scent, but they are most reliable at keeping nematodes out.

"Marigolds may help control these bugs because they emit a strong, pungent smell that many bugs don't enjoy," said botanist Lotte Berendsen, per the Spruce. "The roots of Marigolds release a chemical called alpha-terthienyl, which is highly toxic to nematodes, providing a reliable and natural solution to this common garden problem."

Terri's expert advice is another testimonial for the benefits of companion planting. With the right pair-up, it's possible to keep pests out of the garden without having to resort to harsh chemicals. Pesticides are generally indiscriminate and can ruin soil health by eliminating beneficial microorganisms. Plus, when pesticides wash out, the runoff produces loads of negative effects on marine ecosystems.

Worse still, pesticides can get on food. When ingested, pesticides can damage gut bacteria, contribute to cancer risks, and increase the chances of heart disease.

What everyone's saying

Terri's TikTok followers were extra thankful for the companion planting advice.

"I had no idea. Thanks for the info," said one community member.

"Marigolds at the ends of all my raised beds... You give such great advice!" replied another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.