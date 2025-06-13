Gardener shares game-changing tip to grow seemingly infinite supply of popular plants: 'Haven't had to buy them for years'

"I had no idea about this hack."

Personal gardens are profoundly beneficial in so many unique and fascinating ways. Even better, it's not a difficult project to pull off, even if you live in an urban area or have a small lot and garden.

TikToker Steph (@allthingsplantyy) offers some advice on propagating marigolds that works well with other plants, too.

"I haven't had to buy them for years," one response post said. But how does it work exactly?

The scoop

The OP's advice is simple: "Deadheading" the marigold bloom (essentially separating the flowering bloom from the stalk) reveals a tight knot of seeds.

All you have to do now is lightly scrape past the surface of your soil and plant them. Of course, it's important to keep in mind that the "deadhead" method works best when the head (flowering body) is brown and dried out.

How it's helping

The OP's method helps spread marigolds rapidly, filling your garden with as many as you want. Marigolds are not only beautiful, but they also offer potential health benefits.

As a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods observed, marigolds have edible flowers that contain flavonoids and carotenoids. Meanwhile, lutein and zeaxanthin in the flower petals are linked to eye health, and marigold extracts are also linked to skin health, according to WebMD.

Marigolds are not the only flowers that can benefit from deadheading. According to Penn State Master Gardener, so can annuals, like zinnias, cosmos, petunias, and geraniums.

Deadheading is also good for some perennials, like coreopsis, salvia, daylilies, and roses, which are also on Penn State's list. It can be a great way to expand your garden, whether you're hoping for a brighter display or seeking to make the most of food or health benefits.

While seeds are generally inexpensive, there's no need to pay and wait with this marigold method. Besides, you run into several risks when purchasing seeds online or at a retailer.

Poor seed quality, poor viability, misidentified seeds, and invasive or non-native contaminants are potential drawbacks. The USDA has had to clarify the rules on seed retail as a response, but it still happens.

Cultivating and spreading your plant seeds also reduces demand for mass-produced, mass-distributed products, a boon to the environment.

Lastly, growing your own food, herbs, and medicinal plants improves your mental and physical health, and it tastes better.

What everyone's saying

Response posts were largely excited to learn Steph's tip, relishing in the idea of avoiding online purchases.

"Omg, I had no idea about this hack. I love this, thank you!" was one of many similar replies.

Some pointed out that gardeners need to be patient with it: "Yes! Wait until the seed pod is all dried up, brown, and hangs downwards!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



