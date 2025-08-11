Satellite images of eye-popping mansion compounds spark outrage: 'Now I know where all the water goes to'

"Imagine the amount of money that you need to run these small villages every day."

Home may be where the heart is, but for some homeowners, the size of their massive mansions may make it a little hard to find.

While posting to r/GoogleEarthFinds, one Redditor shared a short video of satellite imagery of gargantuan homes located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The post kicked off a discussion regarding the amount of waste that is produced by homes.

The original poster shared a screen capture of them browsing through the layout of the over-the-top neighborhood, which featured homes worth upwards of $25 million. Many of the homes boast nearly 10,000 square feet of available space. Although they can certainly be head-turning, McMansions and other large suburban homes often face waves of criticism for their perceived bland and lifeless design, alongside a generally negative impact on the environment.

Due to their massive size and the amount of construction materials needed to complete a project, these homes can contribute to a number of environmental concerns. An excess of construction waste can lead to landfill overcrowding, resource depletion, and air and water pollution.

Large homes typically consume significantly more energy than smaller homes. This increased energy usage translates to higher utility bills and a larger carbon impact. The larger volume of energy for heating and cooling, sprawling layouts, and lack of proper insulation can contribute to energy waste for bigger homes.

For homeowners looking to reduce their energy usage, the installation of solar panels can be a great way to offset the pollution of any given home, all while helping to bring down the cost of electricity to near $0. EnergySage has a wide variety of useful tools that can make it easy to get solar quotes from trusted installers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With the help of EnergySage, you save up to $10,000 on solar installations while finding the best option for your home and budget.

In the comments section, users debated everything from the sheer cost of keeping a mansion up and running to the impact that the properties have on the environment.

"Imagine the amount of money that you need to run these small villages everyday," pondered one user.

"There is water scarcity in Arizona," noted another commenter. "Now I know where all the water goes to."

"Pools, landscaping, and a golf course sucking the local aquifer dry," quipped a third user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.