  • Business Business

Orchard announces next-gen energy upgrade that could transform its utility bills: 'An incredible example'

"We can do the right thing for the future of our community … while saving money now."

by Simon Sage
"We can do the right thing for the future of our community ... while saving money now."

Photo Credit: Deal Orchards

A North Carolina orchard has rolled out an impressive renewable energy system, according to Solar Power World.

Deal Orchards is a third-generation orchard based in the Brushy Mountains in the northwestern region of the state. A quarter of the orchard is EcoCertified, meaning measures have been taken to protect pollinators, to use natural pest management, and to improve soil health.

Continuing in its sustainability efforts, Deal Orchards has installed a 77-kilowatt solar panel array, meeting about 75% of its energy demands.

"We loved working with the folks at Deal Orchards," Pisgah Energy President Evan Becka said, per Solar Power World. "It's inspiring to see how they've expanded their idea of stewardship to include the production of renewable energy. They're an incredible example for other orchards in the region."

Solar power is the cheapest option out there and can reduce monthly utility bills to $0. Many utilities allow homeowners to feed power back to the grid, earning them credit that can be used during cloudier weather.

Best of all, solar energy displaces reliance on coal and gas power. These polluting sources produce health risks and exacerbate the destructive weather patterns, such as floods and droughts, that are threatening agricultural operations.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

To be a part of the solution and enjoy the great benefits of solar at home, use EnergySage to connect you to vetted local installers. By leveraging available rebates and credits, these pros can knock off up to $10,000 from the installation cost. Federal incentives will dry up this year, so it's best to hop on the opportunity sooner than later.

Solar panels can also help to lower electricity costs associated with appliances such as heat pumps. If you are thinking of upgrading your HVAC system, Mitsubishi offers a great line of heat pumps.

Deal Orchards has been pleased with the switch to solar.

"We decided to install solar for two very practical reasons: to reduce our carbon footprint and our energy bills," President Alan Deal said. "Legacy is important to us, and the fact that we can do the right thing for the future of our community and environment while saving money now is fantastic."

Would you want EV-charging roads installed in your town?

Sign me up 👍

Depends how much it costs 💸

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x