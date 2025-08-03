Photos of home listing with 'nightmare' features cause stir online: 'Sometimes these things simply defy belief'

In many residential areas, it's becoming common for McMansions to be built, regardless of their environmental impact.

One user shared one such Zillow listing from Naperville, Illinois, on the r/McMansionHell subreddit.

"Escher would be proud," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures attached show the home from a variety of angles. The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a large outdoor pool. Inside, there are multiple large lounging spaces, high ceilings, fireplaces, a loft, and — the feature that inspired the M.C. Escher reference — lots of staircases.

The 28-year-old McMansion, listed for $2.9 million, is expected to be sold as a single-family home. This house is 7,856 square feet, while the average size of a home in the United States is 2,200 square feet, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Anyone who has lived in smaller accommodations knows that no single family needs that much space — it is solely for luxury. While houses of varying sizes can have high carbon footprints, there is no doubt that the larger the home, and the higher the ceilings, the more energy it takes to power it.

What would make this McMansion more eco-friendly is new insulation, an induction stove, a greenhouse, and solar panels.

The comments about this McMansion featured mixed reviews, critique, and amazement.

"A house full of angled walls is truly my f****** nightmare," one user wrote.

"Sometimes these things simply defy belief," another joked.

"This is the quintessential McMansion," a third person said.

