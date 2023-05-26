TikToker shares genius hack for saving excess beauty product from the bottom of its tube: ‘Imagine wasting all that product’

“[I am going to] start buying my foundation [in those tubes] now.”

Knowing that there’s more foundation, sunscreen, or concealer in the tube and not being able to get it out has to be on the top 10 list of most-annoying issues with cosmetics. Luckily, one TikToker is sharing makeup hacks — one of which solves the problem altogether.

The scoop

TikToker Arevig Celine (@arevceline) posts a variety of beauty videos — from get-ready-with-me TikToks to hair, makeup, and skincare tips.

One of her videos features a genius hack to get the excess makeup out of its tube — cut the top off and squeeze or scoop out the remainder.

If you want to make life even easier, makeup spatulas can help you scoop out the product.

If you don’t use the entirety of the product, one commenter suggested sliding the top back on, or a horizontal piece of tape to close up the hole would probably work, too.

“Imagine not doing this and wasting all that product!” wrote Arevig.

How it’s helping

Most importantly, this hack will get you at least one or hopefully two or three more uses out of your cosmetics than you were previously getting. Over time, that’ll definitely make a difference for your wallet.

Plus, you’ll also be helping the environment by getting as much use as possible out of your makeup and skincare products.

National Geographic reported in 2019, based on EPA data, that about 70% of waste from the beauty industry comes from packaging. Plastic packaging is non-biodegradable — it breaks down into tiny microscopic pieces called microplastics, which can be ingested by wildlife.

Also, most cosmetic products include chemical ingredients that are harmful to the environment — these chemicals can leach into the soil and water from landfills. On top of that, the cosmetic industry takes a large toll on natural resources.

Treehugger reported that the need for resources causes deforestation and mica mining — mica is a nonrenewable source.

However, this isn’t to say that you should stop using all of your cosmetics. It is a group effort to reduce the environmental impact of the cosmetic industry — but one that can start with making sure you get your money’s worth out of your beauty products by using this hack.

What everyone’s saying

Some commenters on the TikTok were happy to find others using the same hack they do.

“Omg I do this,” one commented.

Others seemed excited to try it out, with one viewer writing, “[I am going to] start buying my foundation like that [in those tubes] now.”

