Woman shares surprisingly simple method to clean makeup brushes without breaking the bank: 'This worked wonderfully'

Your dirty makeup brushes could be making your skin worse — here's how to clean them.

The scoop

TikToker Karly Alane (@karlyalane_) demonstrated her simple, natural, and affordable method for cleaning dirty makeup brushes.

"[This is] such an easy, toxin-free swap to make, and these are touching your face, so if you use those chemical-filled makeup brush cleaners, one, they're unnecessary and you're wasting your money, but two, they have nasty toxins in it that you're gonna put back on your face," she says.

To clean your brushes, all you'll need is a cup or bowl, Dr. Bronner's unscented soap, warm water, and your hand.

Put a small squirt of soap into the cup of warm water, and then mix your makeup brush around well. Take the brush out and scrub the brush against your palm. The ridges of your hand will work just like a silicone brush mat. Rinse and repeat — literally — until the water runs clear.

Afterward, Karly recommends patting the brushes on a towel and then allowing them to air dry. If you have brushes with wooden handles, Karly suggests drying them vertically to keep them in good condition.

How it's helping

Regularly cleaning your makeup brushes is important. A dirty brush can clog pores, irritate your skin, and even cause infections. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends people clean their brushes roughly every week.

However, thanks to this hack, you now have no need to buy a makeup sponge washing machine or a chemical cleaning concoction — all you need is a little soap and water.

Natural cleaning products are also a great way to avoid any cleaners that would be bad for your skin. Makeup removers, for example, can contain harsh chemicals.

Switching to hemp oil or jojoba oil is natural, sustainable, and won't clog pores. You can even make your own makeup wipes.

Natural cleaning is better for the planet, too, from conserving natural resources to reducing plastic bound for landfills.

Many beauty products are packaged in single-use plastic, designed to be thrown away. In just one year, "in the U.S. alone, almost 7.9 billion units of rigid plastic were created just for beauty and personal care products," Allure reported, citing data from Euromonitor International.

What everyone's saying

Many users shared that they clean their brushes in the same way, while others said they are just now trying it out.

"This worked wonderfully!" one user said.

"I clean my [brushes] multiple times a week because I don't want to break out," another commented.

"I do this too!" a third chimed in.

