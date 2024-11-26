  • Home Home

Off-grid homeowner shares stunning photo of their luxury outhouse: 'Well that's impressive'

"You can even picnic next to it, no smell!"

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: Reddit

Outhouses have gone out of fashion with the arrival of indoor plumbing. However, one person living the off-grid lifestyle stunned Reddit users with their stylish outdoor cubicle.

On the r/OffGrid subreddit, the original poster, who is from Duluth, Minnesota, shared a picture of the outhouse they built, and they added a couple of details about the construction and their hopes for future projects.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Spent last few weekends putting this thing in — going to try to match the aesthetic for the rest of the compound — next up is a storage shed and a sauna — then I'll build a bunkie in a few years.

"300 gallon precast tank, toilet riser like you see in public restrooms, couple vents, LP smart side-metal roof."

The little building might not be a dream for those accustomed to their indoor facilities, but for off-gridders, this is a perfect solution for when nature calls.

"You can even picnic next to it, no smell!" a commenter added, referring to a table located within steps of the structure. To that, another person noted, "Well that's impressive!"

Off-grid living can be a great opportunity to reconnect with nature, and this project takes that to a whole new level. Another benefit is significantly reduced energy costs, with these builds not connected to the local network. That means folks indulging in this lifestyle typically rely on renewable energy technology such as solar panels to provide electricity. 

While solar power requires an upfront payment, users don't receive costly energy bills through the mail for the duration of their time with the panels. 

Even those connected to the grid can benefit from solar panels. They significantly reduce energy costs, and you can even make money by selling generated power back to your electricity provider. With discounts and tax rebates available via the Inflation Reduction Act, there's never been a better time to invest, either.

