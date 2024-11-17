Homeowner seeks advice on money-saving energy method for off-grid home: 'A lot to learn here'

The more energy you can create and store, the less you'll need to rely on costly power sourced from the grid.

Living off-grid is a dream for many, but a lot of planning and research is needed to make it a success.

Even though part of the appeal is leaving behind typical living conventions, you'll still want to take advantage of a few modern luxuries, and access to power will be a dealbreaker for some.

That's why solar panels are a hugely desirable option to ensure you don't live in the dark, with the technology providing free electricity by harnessing the power of the sun. But knowing quite how many you need and finding the best quality products available can be tricky.

One person considering the off-grid life took to Reddit to ask for some advice.

"What solar panels are the best for powering an off-grid home," they asked the r/OffGrid community.

Thankfully, numerous Redditors were more than willing to offer their wisdom.

"Realistically, whatever is cheapest per watt," one user said. "If it's off grid, you might want to consider bulk used panels which can be had for around 10 cents per watt. Or search for used panels on sale which can be found for 20 to 25 cents per watt + 30% tax credit for new panel purchases. The more panels, the better, less-so about type."

But it's not just the panels you need to consider. While they will work great when the sun is shining, they aren't so efficient when the clouds set in, and they don't produce any power at night. That is why battery storage is essential to keep the lights on when the sun goes down.

Even if you live in a grid-connected house with solar panels, battery capacity is still important. For example, the more energy you can create and store, the less you'll need to rely on costly power sourced from the grid. Furthermore, that grid-provided power is likely generated by dirty fuels, so the less you take from an energy company, the better it is for the health of the planet.

Burning those dirty fuels for power creates pollution, which traps heat in the atmosphere and causes temperatures to rise. When thermometers creep up, extreme weather conditions become more likely, as well as longer-lasting and more intense. And when hurricanes, powerful storms, and heat waves cause grid disruption, do you know what will help? Having an electricity supply that bypasses the grid entirely — which is where battery storage truly comes into its own.

So, in short, while it might not matter what brand of solar panel you use, having plenty of panels will help you create more power — and getting functional ones for as cheap as possible alongside a good battery is also helpful. Batteries are often far more expensive than panels themselves, but you'll be grateful for them when the sun isn't shining.

"Thanks for all that," the original poster said. "A lot to learn here."

