Gardener shares brilliant method for reusing old food containers: 'Love this idea'

"The simplest things can be recycled into something beautiful."

If you're a plant lover who happens to enjoy Talenti gelato and sorbet, this is a can't-miss hack for you.

The scoop

Green thumb Plants with Krystal (@plantswithkrystal) shared a post on how to turn empty frozen sweet treat containers into planters.

#recycleplastics #plantcaretips🌱 ♬ original sound - demchukmusic @plantswithkrystal The simplest things can be recycled into something beautiful. I use a soldering iron to make all my holes in my plastic containers just be sure do it in a well ventilated space and be careful. The tool is very hot. entilated space and be careful. The tool is very hot. Plant care items can be expensive so reusing and recycling can be so great when sprucing up your plant babies. #plantpots

Krystal's video, featuring a cameo of her dog, takes you through the steps of turning your used Talenti container into a new home for your plants.

After cleaning out the container, use a soldering iron to make holes in the bottom. Krystal warns to be in a well-ventilated space and to be very careful with such a hot tool. A drill would also work.

Set the container in the lid and fill it up with the soil and plants of your choice.

How it's helping

Reusing and recycling what you already have is a great way to save money and reduce waste. Planters aren't cheap, and Krystal's hack is stylish and inventive. Repurposing and upcycling gives items you have already purchased a second life. It's a whole lot easier than running to the store for something, which takes time, money, and gas.

Keeping things out of the trash means fewer items finding their way into landfills, which are already oversaturated as it is. According to the Environmental Protection Agency's most recent statistics from 2018, 146.1 million tons of municipal solid waste ended up in landfills, contributing to the cocktail of planet-warming gases that are released as trash decomposes.

Try to use your trash can as a last resort when getting rid of anything. Especially when it comes to cleaning out your space, there are tons of ways to make money on clothes and electronics you no longer want. Check out organizations like Trashie and GotSneakers to turn your trash into cash.

What everyone's saying

Krystal's planter hack was met with applause.

"Omg love this idea," one TikToker raved.

"I don't need reasons to eat more of this stuff," another wrote with laughter.

"Every clear food container is now a potential planter," a third marveled.

