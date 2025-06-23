DIYer shares ingenious idea for reusing empty spice shakers: 'You are an innovator'

Anyone who crochets or works with yarn knows how easy it is to misplace tapestry needles — the small but essential tools used to weave in ends or stitch pieces together. These needles tend to roll away, get lost in couch cushions, or disappear into the bottom of a project bag.

One Reddit user found a clever, inexpensive solution by repurposing a common kitchen item — a pepper container — to hold needles neatly and securely, making crafting smoother and more enjoyable.

The scoop

One Reddit user shared their hack of using an empty pepper container as a tapestry needle holder: "I was about to throw out this empty pepper container the other day but my reuse/recycle brain had an idea."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The container's tall, narrow shape fits multiple hooks upright, making them easy to find and grab quickly when needed. Its durable plastic body protects needles from damage and keeps them from rolling off tables or getting lost in cluttered craft spaces.

This approach requires no special tools or complicated setups — just clean out the container and start organizing your crochet hooks in one convenient spot. It's a practical, budget-friendly alternative to buying specialty organizers.

How it's helping

This needle storage hack saves time by keeping your tools easy to find and access. It also protects them from wear and tear, extending their usefulness. Financially, it eliminates the need for purchasing a dedicated needle case, offering a free, no-fuss alternative.

Environmentally, repurposing a single-use plastic item like a spice container helps reduce unnecessary waste. Giving old packaging new life keeps it out of landfills and prevents more plastic from ending up in oceans.

What everyone's saying

Commenters quickly embraced the idea, praising its simplicity and effectiveness. Many highlighted the ease of implementation and the cost savings it offers. Overall, the hack was celebrated as a small but smart improvement that benefits both crafters and the planet.

"You are an innovator, my friend, and we fellow innovators salute you!" said one.

"That's kinda brilliant," said one commenter. "Gonna have to steal this one. I literally lost a vial of tapestry needles, for a couple of months."

"Brilliant. I love a good upcycle," shared another.

Lastly, one user summed it all up by simply saying, "Pretty smart way to reuse it."

