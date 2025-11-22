Police now cracking down on drivers with costly fines for modifying their vehicles: 'There will be a zero-tolerance approach'

A new crackdown on modified vehicles is underway in a city in India, according to The Times of India.

As the Times noted, Ludhiana is considered a "hub of modified vehicles." According to the outlet, common vehicle modifications include installing large tires, adding potentially distracting LED lighting, and altering a car's exhaust system.

On Instagram, a popular local car modification shop, silencerhouse (@silencerhouse), shared a clip and images of car modifications in Ludhiana. In the brief video, an altered muffler (or "silencer") is showcased after having been altered to produce a much louder sound.

On Nov. 11, police in Ludhiana began a "challan drive"; a "challan" is similar to a parking citation or traffic ticket.

The move is part of a broader enforcement action in the state of Punjab, one that followed the high court's decision to fine Punjab's director general of police for alleged failure to address the nuisance of rampant vehicle modifications.

Traffic and road safety official Amardeep Singh Rai met with law enforcement in Ludhiana to explain the focus of the challan drive.

"Illegal and unapproved modification of vehicles is strictly prohibited under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. There will be a zero-tolerance approach against modified vehicles," Rai stated, adding that businesses that provide such modifications would also "face action."

Vehicle modifications, particularly those involving a car's exhaust system, can be detrimental to the environment. Regardless of intent, interfering with exhaust pipes can increase a car's emissions or override systems that minimize a vehicle's tailpipe output.

In addition to environmental concerns, noise pollution was another major factor behind the crackdown. Noise pollution tends to be perceived as a nuisance by residents, but research has shown it adversely affects wildlife, particularly birds, and is a stressor for humans.

Although modified vehicles are popular among drivers in Ludhiana, other residents are far less keen on the noise, exhaust, and light pollution they create.

On Nov. 13, Ludhiana's commissioner of police shared a Facebook reel touting efforts to crack down on modified cars, and commenters praised the action.

"Good decision," one person replied.

"Very very good," another wrote.

"Great work, Punjab police & Ludhiana [traffic] police," a third said.

