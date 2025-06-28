Scientists make disturbing discovery at one of most remote locations on Earth: 'Increased levels of the stress hormone'

The noise pollution caused by human intervention in Antarctica could be negatively affecting the well-being of local wildlife, a study has revealed.

What's happening?

Researchers at Uruguay's University of the Republic and Spain's Pompeu Fabra University explored whether a power generator could be heard from 2 kilometers away in an Antarctic Specially Protected Area called Ardley Island.

The location is an important breeding ground for several seabird species, and marine mammals frequent the area to molt and feed. It is also, however, near the Fildes Peninsula, which is one of the most densely populated places in Antarctica, with bases set up by multiple countries.

Through the use of recording devices that monitored sound for five minutes every hour, the team concluded that the generator in question was heard from the protected area 2 km away.

Why is the impact of noise pollution on Antarctic species concerning?

Research has shown that human noise can be a significant stressor on wild animal populations, impacting communication and social interactions among species. As noise encroaches on an animal's ecosystem, it can have concerning consequences.

"Animals typically respond to noise exposure by altering their usual behavior, including changes in the type and frequency of vocalization and efficiency in foraging and responding to predators," explained Martín Rocamora, one of the study researchers. "They may also develop hearing loss or increased levels of the stress hormone."

For marine populations, noise pollution is amplified by overheating oceans, as warmer, more acidic water streamlines sound waves.

When the natural behavior of a species is interrupted, it affects the welfare of the whole ecosystem. The National Park Service notes that with noise pollution at play, animals may not be able to communicate for mating, they may miss cues that help them avoid predators, and they may avoid noisy areas altogether, limiting their hunting grounds and habitats.

What's being done about noise pollution in Antarctica?

The researchers have to corroborate their findings with additional insight into exactly how the generator's noise pollution affects local wildlife.

However, they hope their study creates a sense of urgency on the peninsula to incorporate acoustic monitoring strategies into the management plans of Ardley Island and other ASPAs.

