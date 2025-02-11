  • Outdoors Outdoors

Driver sparks outrage after sharing dangerous vehicle modification spotted on highway: 'I don't believe that it is legal'

This is a significant safety risk.

by Simon Sage
A member of an anti-car Reddit community recently cross-posted about a rather frustrating trend in cars: rear high beams.

There are aftermarket kits that can add these kinds of lights, but they should be connected to only come on when the car is in reverse. In a best-case scenario, these lights help visibility with backup cameras. 

Otherwise, having lights shining in the driver's face is a significant safety risk. This photo seems to have been taken in Florida, which has clear laws regarding car lighting. They indicate that turn-signal lights can only be red or amber, and white lights facing the rear can only be on when the car is reversing

Driving is among one of the most dangerous things someone can do in a day. Seeing drivers like this is a great incentive to find alternatives like cycling or public transportation that work for your day-to-day living situation. Not only are you reducing the risks inherent in driving, but you're also reducing transportation pollution, which is a large contributor to the overheating of our planet. 

Of course, not every city is built well for cyclists or has adequate funding for public transportation. Make sure you're voting for municipal candidates who rank these priorities highly, so you have more flexibility in getting around town. 

Reddit commenters were quick to point out the illegality of these kinds of lights and voice their ire. 

"I don't believe that it is legal. White lights facing the rear are only allowed to be on when in reverse. The main point is to be an indicator that the vehicle is heading towards the viewer. Having them on at any other time negates that signal," the top comment on the original post said. 

"I wish i could slightly bump into this car for ruining everyone's vision," another said. 

x