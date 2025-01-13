Shopper appalled after unboxing $3,000 Louis Vuitton purchase: 'Do they think we don't care?'

"Level of quality goes down, but the prices never do."

A dedicated Louis Vuitton shopper was astonished to see the poor quality of their latest purchase.

"I paid almost 3k for this bag and it came DENTED with no plastic, no stuffing in the bag, NOTHING," they said, sharing photos on Reddit of the dented bag. "I can't even order another one because now it's sold out."

Photo Credit: Reddit

To add to their frustration, they said, they had also noticed that a prominent line of stitching on the bag was crooked.

Commenters were appalled. One person said: "I've seen better fakes than this. This is unacceptable. Especially for the price. Do they think we don't care about quality anymore?"

Another empathized, saying: "I'm in shock, I would be so upset!"

The original poster agreed: "I'm ballistic."

Several other commenters, while empathetic, were not too surprised. "What a shame! Level of quality goes down, but the prices never do," one person lamented. "I feel the older models are so much better."

This isn't just a theory — it's a phenomenon that's been well-documented across the fashion industry. Because synthetic materials like polyester are so much cheaper to produce, more and more brands are turning to them in an attempt to keep profits high.

Unfortunately for the consumer, with the rise of cheap materials comes a marked drop in quality. Countless people online have complained about their clothes arriving and looking nothing like they were advertised; similarly, many new mass-produced garments start to pill and fall apart after just one wear. And the ubiquity of polyester — which is manufactured with plastic and other chemicals — has led many to even worry about the possible health effects of wearing so many synthetics.

"When I found out most of LV bags are basically plastic I never bought another one," one Redditor commented.

This is a pattern that goes beyond clothing, too. From furniture to home goods, cheap manufacturing has led to a flood of poorly made items. And because these items need to be replaced more frequently than their sturdier counterparts, people end up spending significantly more money for a worse buying experience.

That's why, as one commenter suggested, buying secondhand — from thrift shops or online resellers — is the way to go. "It's getting to the point that I'm more and more going pre-loved," they shared. "Better prices, quality tends to be better in older models and I've had a lot of success on Ebay with their Authentication Guarantee."

