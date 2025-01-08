Customer baffled by cryptic message on label of kitchen product: 'They're lying to you'

"They are just putting their strategy on the label."

When you buy new cookware, you probably expect it to last at least several years, especially if it's a name brand. However, one customer called attention to the quality of today's kitchenware when they spotted a cooking dish from Target with a cryptic message on the label.

What's happening?

The shopper posted photos of a small Figmint stoneware dish from Target in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. It seemed like a steal — until the poster turned it over to find the product warranty.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Ironically, the label says both "Made to Last" and "This product has a 1-year guarantee."

"Is this what 'made to last' means now?" the original poster wrote. "I know it'll survive much longer with proper care but it's crazy how far the standard has fallen."

"Lol, they're lying to you/us," one user said.

"They are just putting their strategy on the label. Made to last exactly one year, guaranteed, so then you have to buy a new one. All hail the subscription model!" shared another.

Why is this important?

Some commenters believed that the product was meant to last longer than a year and that the company was simply promising to cover a replacement within that time frame if the dish broke or there was a manufacturing issue.

However, if the cookware was actually built to have such a short lifespan, it could be yet another case of planned obsolescence — a business strategy that involves designing products to become unfashionable or break quickly, encouraging customers to keep buying new ones.

This strategy is more common in tech and fast fashion, but it's not unheard of for manufacturers to use it with household goods. If customers have to replace items every year or two, they get the short end of the stick while large corporations benefit.

Planned obsolescence is also harmful to the environment. More resources must be extracted to manufacture new products, which creates planet-warming pollution at every stage.

Electronic waste is especially bad for the planet because most discarded technology is improperly recycled or ends up in landfills, releasing toxic chemicals into the water and soil. According to Acciona, estimates suggest that around 50 million tons of e-waste are generated annually, 85% of which isn't disposed of in an eco-friendly way.

While stoneware is considered sustainable because it is recyclable and made of natural materials, it still generates unnecessary waste if products must be replaced frequently.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Despite the questionable warranty on the OP's stoneware, Target is making notable progress in becoming more sustainable. By 2040, the company aims to design all "Target owned brand products" for a circular economy, meaning they can be repurposed into new items. Keeping products in use longer helps reduce waste and strain on natural resources.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

Last year, Target held its first-ever nationwide Denim Take-Back Event, where shoppers could trade in their used denim and receive 20% off a new denim purchase. Plus, Ikea announced plans to eliminate all single-use plastic packaging by 2028 and replace it with fiber-based materials.

You can help reduce the impact of business waste by purchasing from sustainable brands and taking advantage of circular programs that will take back your old stuff and recycle it or give you store credit.

