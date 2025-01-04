Shopper slams department store for off-putting trend after browsing clothing items: 'It's absolutely wild'

"So many brands are trying to move into mid-luxury without upscaling materials."

When TikToker Meredith Lynch recently visited her local mall, she hoped to find a few new wardrobe staples. Instead, she was confronted with the current state of the fashion industry — high prices, low quality, and a taxing impact on the environment.

Lynch shared her shopping experience in a recent TikTok, highlighting the "unhinged" pricing of clothing at Nordstrom. She said many items she saw in the store were grossly overpriced given their subpar quality, shedding light on the troubling state of modern fashion.

Lynch gave the example of a 100% polyester dress priced at $445 — a cost she deemed excessive for the fabric. Polyester is one of the most common materials used in fast fashion. It's made of petroleum-based plastic that sheds polluting microfibers with each wash. What's more, polyester clothes tend to wear out quickly, fueling a cycle of consumption and waste.

After taking a closer look at the dress, Lynch noted some of the buttons were already coming undone. But this issue wasn't limited to one item. Lynch pointed out a $325 button-up blouse from the same brand with similar threading problems.









The frustrated shopper said she believes that current prices of clothing are at two extremes — extremely cheap or exorbitantly expensive. Lynch said a lack of middle-ground pricing is a "reflection of the wealth gap," stating that there needs to be quality clothing at more affordable pricing rather than luxury-priced items for the sake of luxury status.

"It's so hard to find cute, quality … affordable-enough [clothing]," Lynch said in the TikTok. "It's just wild. It's absolutely wild."

Poor quality clothing, luxury or not, can lead to a massive strain on the planet. According to Earth.org, more than 101 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills annually, with the average U.S. consumer throwing away an estimated 81.5 pounds of clothing in a single year. Globally, only about 12% of used clothing is recycled.

But the environmental burden of fashion extends beyond waste. Clothing production contributes 20% of global wastewater due to fabric dyeing and manufacturing processes, according to the United Nations. According to Earth.org, clothing production is also responsible for an estimated 10% of planet-warming air pollution, which is more than international flights and shipping combined.

Commenters on Lynch's TikTok echoed her concerns, expressing frustration over steep prices and declining quality of clothing.

"So many brands are trying to move into mid-luxury without upscaling materials," one commenter wrote.

"Back in the day, a $400 dress was an 'investment piece' that you wore for the next 10 years and was incredible quality," another commenter added.

A third commenter added, "I wouldn't even pay $30 at Marshall's for these."

While a long-term solution to this clothing problem has to come from within the fashion industry, there is one solution that eco-minded shoppers can explore: shopping second hand. Not only will thrifting clothing save you money and reduce your environmental footprint, but you could also stumble upon high-quality pieces at low prices.

And let's face it: A $400 polyester "luxury" dress could never compete with the thrill of a shockingly inexpensive thrift find.

