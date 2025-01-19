Shopper slams Louis Vuitton for its choice of materials: 'Consumers deserve better than this'

There's a certain level of quality that consumers expect from designer brands. You'd think that spending more money means getting a higher quality product, but that's not always the case.

One furious Reddit user posted a cautionary word of advice to the r/jewelry subreddit, exposing the truth behind a pair of Louis Vuitton earrings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Upon shopping on a secondhand site — Mercari — the OP stumbled across an adorable pair of V-shaped gold earrings produced by the designer brand. To authenticate the earrings, the OP headed over to the Louis Vuitton website and found the exact pair they were looking at. However, upon a closer look at the product details, the OP realized the earrings weren't made of gold — they were brass with a gold finishing.

"They're out here charging $340 for gold filled brass (doesn't give a fraction on the filling either, could be low)," the OP wrote. "This feels like highway robbery."

While some jewelry brands have gotten away with marketing and selling brittle, cheap-material rings under spiritual guises, it feels especially wrong when a designer brand sells misrepresented products to consumers at inflated prices.

"Consumers deserve better than this for our hard-earned dollars," one commenter replied.

Shopping consciously with extra attention to details, such as materials used, can help you better determine a product's worth. Sometimes, you might even find gold in the most unsuspecting of places.

One antique store shopper scored two stunning pieces of real 10k gold jewelry for a total of only $25. Another thrilled shopper found a pair of hand-painted, real 21k gold earrings for only $20 at the flea market.

You may not always get lucky shopping at thrift stores, but you'll also never know what you might find. Thrifting is a great way to discover unique pieces of clothing and jewelry while reducing waste and lowering the carbon pollution associated with producing and shipping products.

"$340 for brass absolutely not," one commenter said flatly.

"'Gold finishing' is an interesting term," another user said. "I might suspect there is no gold metal (Au) at all, and instead they are just colored gold."

"WHY could it not be solid gold or at least gold vermeil on silver at that pricepoint? This is why people buy fakes. And I 1000% support the fakers," a third user expressed.

