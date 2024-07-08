  • Business Business

Shopper calls out jewelry advertisement for promoting fragile product: 'It's made with ridiculously brittle, cheap material'

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: iStock

Some brands claim to have the power to ward off evil and absorb negative energy. And people are buying it. Literally.

A Redditor shared a screenshot of a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the  r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, showing how a certain ring's advertising has everyone coming back for more.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The X post revealed a broken ring and says: "My bf got me a hematite ring that breaks when it's absorbed too much negative energy from my life. It only took a month and I need a new one." 

The Redditor pointed out the irony in the caption, stating, "Accounts promoting a poor quality ring and claiming it breaks because of 'absorbing bad energy.'"

Hematite is known as a blood stone that protects wearers from evil energy. The problem, as reported by Brilliant Earth, is that while hematite may be a symbol of strength, it can crack, shatter, and scratch easily. These rings are fragile — not magic.

Hematite rings are guaranteed to break. So, what better way to sell something bound to fail than to give people an incentive to buy another when it does? As far as advertising goes, it's equally genius and eye-rolling. 

Driving repeat sales based on falsities promotes overconsumption and waste, only adding to our landfills — a major source of toxic gases, including methane, which has a negative warming effect on Earth 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide over the first 20 years, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

As per Statista, more than 2.2 billion tons of waste are generated worldwide every year; that figure is projected to increase by roughly 70% by 2050. Purchasing products built to break will contribute to that rise, which is more bad energy than any of us can afford.

Do yourself and your pockets a favor by investing in circular brands with eco-friendly initiatives that aim for longevity over profit. If you want to hold companies accountable, opt to do business with those that share your environmental values and talk to your friends about it.

Most Redditors shared the OP's sentiments about the durability issues of the hematite ring

"It just breaks because it's made with ridiculously brittle, cheap material," one stated.

"It broke because it's oxidized iron," another Redditor agreed.

"'I need a new one' - once bitten, twice bitten, three times bitten," a third sighed.

