Los Angeles dog reunited with his dad 15 months after wildfire, and they head to a new home

A Los Angeles-area dog lived apart from its owner for more than a year after they both escaped the Eaton Fire, which destroyed their home.

After 15 months in shelter care, Blade was finally reunited with Altadena resident Dominic, with both getting a fresh start in a new home.

What happened?

As People reported, Dominic placed Blade at Pasadena Humane for emergency boarding while he dealt with the aftermath of the Eaton Fire.

While the pup was well cared for at the shelter, receiving regular attention, playtime, and enrichment, Dominic returned in April 2026 and picked Blade up for good, bringing a 15-month wait to an end.

"Blade was one of many pets who stayed in our care for months, and some for over a year, as we committed to supporting our community in the aftermath of the blaze," Pasadena Humane explained.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the room as Dominic and Blade were reunited, and we had never seen Blade happier as his eyes lit up at the sight of his dad."

Why does it matter?

Major wildfires can separate pets from their owners for months or longer, even when both escape safely.

For pet owners, that reality can force painful decisions. Emergency shelters and humane societies often become essential lifelines, offering temporary boarding while families are displaced, weighing housing options, or trying to recover financially after losing a home.

Animals thrive on routine and familiar companionship, and long separations can be hard on both pets and the people who love them.

Recovery from climate-fueled disasters does not end when the flames are extinguished, but community institutions can help keep families together during crises.

Without emergency support for animals, some evacuees could face even harder choices about where to go and how to rebuild.

What's being done?

Pasadena Humane provided sustained support throughout Blade's separation from Dominic.

Rather than treating emergency boarding as only a short-term fix, the shelter kept caring for Blade for more than a year until Dominic was able to return.

That kind of continuity can be crucial after disasters, when housing shortages, insurance complications, and rebuilding delays leave families in limbo.

Temporary animal care gives people time to secure safe living arrangements without permanently surrendering a pet.

Disaster plans often include up-to-date ID tags and microchip information, accessible veterinary records, and identified pet-friendly evacuation and boarding options.

Local humane societies and animal rescue groups often provide boarding, medical treatment, reunification services, and long-term care that individual families may not be able to manage on their own when disasters strike.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.