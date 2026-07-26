Near Colorado's largest wildfire, a shelter is reuniting evacuated pets with their owners

Wildlife officials in the area are searching for other lost pets, as some families didn't have enough time to get them out before evacuating.

For people escaping fast-moving wildfires, getting out safely is only a part of the emergency; many also need to quickly find somewhere their pets can stay.

In Colorado, an animal shelter is serving as a haven for pets displaced by the state's largest wildfire.

What's happening?

With 72 major wildfires active nationwide and evacuation orders spreading, NPR reported, the Humane Society of Fremont County in Colorado is handling the fallout near a fire that stretches across four counties. About 6 miles from the blaze, the shelter is taking in pets from evacuated families and animals rescued after being found alone in danger zones.

According to NPR, among those seeking help was Tina Laudahl, an evacuee trying to find care for Tucker, her boxer, and two bearded dragons after escaping with little more than extra clothes. She and her wife had already arranged safe places for their horses, donkeys, chickens, and four cats before arriving at the shelter.

"Your animals are definitely going to be going with you 'cause they're just like family, so you're going to get them to a safe place. In fact, we did that first, and then we figured out what we were going to do as adults," Laudahl told NPR.

Wildlife officials in the area are searching for other lost pets, as some families didn't have enough time to get them out before evacuating.

In triple-digit temperatures, animal control officers have been bringing in dogs found roaming evacuation areas, their fur matted and covered in dirt after days on their own, NPR reported.

The logistics of leaving a wildfire zone become much harder when animals are involved. In the limited time many families have to flee, they may also need to secure transportation, temporary housing, or emergency boarding that accepts pets.

Community shelters such as the Humane Society of Fremont County can keep animals housed while families evacuate.

Animals left behind can quickly suffer dehydration, burns, injuries, or lasting trauma from extreme heat and smoke.

For owners already coping with displacement, not knowing where a pet is can add another layer of heartbreak to an already devastating event.

Operating only a few miles from the evacuation zone, the shelter is now caring for more than twice its usual number of animals, shelter director Susan Fredinburg told NPR. Even with that strain, every evacuated pet left in the organization's care has been reunited with its owner so far, NPR reported.

Animal control teams are continuing to search affected areas for pets that were missed in the rush to flee.

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