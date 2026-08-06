17-hour outage leaves Hollywood Hills, Brentwood without AC during heat wave

While the cause remains under investigation, the department said crews worked around the clock to complete repairs.

Hundreds of Los Angeles households spent more than 17 hours without electricity and air conditioning after a blackout hit the Hollywood Hills and Brentwood during a heat wave, KNBC reported.

For individuals stuck indoors without cooling, the outage quickly turned dangerous heat into an immediate health and safety concern.

What happened?

Residents told KNBC that their electricity shut off around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and stayed that way for more than 17 hours.

The station said the outage, linked to a faulty underground circuit, initially affected 665 customers in the Hollywood Hills and Brentwood areas.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said at 11:30 a.m. that 40 homes were still without power, and LADWP's outage map showed service was fully restored by 3:30 p.m.

While the cause remains under investigation, the department said crews worked around the clock to complete repairs.

Residents said the outage was especially frustrating because it struck during intense heat.

Hollywood Hills resident George Ganim told KNBC that he was shocked the grid had not yet been sufficiently stabilized to handle heat waves.

"It's kind of sad and can't believe it's still happening. They've got to fix that, really. It's been happening a lot," Ganim remarked.

Why does it matter?

When the power goes out during extreme heat, the loss of air conditioning can quickly become more than an inconvenience.

High indoor temperatures can raise the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, and other medical emergencies, especially for older adults, young children, and people with chronic health conditions.

In moments like this, public health, community safety, and economic stability are tightly linked. Families may need to leave home, businesses can lose revenue, food and medicine can spoil, and emergency services can face added pressure.

The report indicated that heat advisories and extreme heat warnings remained in place across Southern California.

What's being done?

LADWP said the outage involved below-ground equipment that needed repair, and added that their crews kept working until power was restored to all affected customers.

"We understand how disruptive situations like this can be and appreciate our customers' patience throughout the restoration process," the utility said in a statement to KNBC.

Utilities and local officials face pressure to improve infrastructure resilience as heat waves test aging systems.

Investigations into the cause of outages can help determine whether repairs, upgrades, or other reliability measures are needed before the next round of dangerous temperatures arrives.

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