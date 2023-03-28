Redditor makes surprising discovery after cutting open their already-used shampoo bottle: ‘Much more than I expected to find’

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes, and that there’s always more product in the shampoo/conditioner/soap bottle.

That last one has been displayed by one Redditor posting in the popular r/Frugal subreddit.

“It’s never completely empty,” they write. “Open up that bad boy!” Accompanying that message is a picture of a sliced open bottle of L’oreal Elvive conditioner revealing several hair washes (and dollars) worth of conditioner sitting there at the bottom.

“To my surprise, it was much more than I expected to find,” they added in a comment.

The photo led to a lively discussion among the other Redditors about how to best get that last substantial amount of product out of the bottle.

“We always buy the same shampoos, so we just take the top off the new one and turn the old one upside down on top of the new bottle and let it drain right in. Works perfectly,” writes one commenter.

“Just add water to get the rest out,” writes another.

Another commenter agrees with the scissors method, writing, “Turning it upside down does no good if it is a pump dispenser.”

Another was simply impressed with the original poster’s ability to wield a pair of scissors, writing, “You cut this fancy.”

Whatever your method, going out of your way to get every last bit of product — which you paid for and deserve — out of the bottle isn’t just a good way to save money. It’s also a good way to help the planet. Single-use plastics are a huge environmental problem. We produce 440 million tons of plastic waste per year.

Also, they make Jason Momoa sad.

So, make sure you get every last bit of product out of those bottles, and make Reddit and Aquaman proud.

