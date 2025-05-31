Shopper stunned after discovering item hanging on Goodwill rack: 'Never thought I'd find [one]'

"Did you do a little dance in the aisle? I would have."

Everyone knows the old saying: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Well, people who believe that clearly haven't spent much time in thrift stores.

A Redditor shared an incredible find that they picked up at Arc, a line of thrift stores located primarily in Colorado. The poster couldn't wait to share a picture of their tan Longchamp Roseau leather bag on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The best part? The bag was just $9.99 — a far cry from the hundreds of dollars they typically cost.

"Never thought I'd find a luxury bag at Arc!" they wrote.

Shopping at thrift stores is a smart, popular way to save money. A 2022 report found that over 80% of Americans either buy or sell secondhand goods, such as clothes, furniture, or kitchen items. And another study discovered that shoppers who frequent thrift stores save more than $1,700 a year.

But those savings can be much greater if you're lucky enough to find an item such as the Longchamp bag.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Take, for example, one thrifter who bought a $120 coffee table, only to discover it normally sells for nearly $8,500. Or another who found a brand-new Selkie dress — which normally costs at least $300 — for just $12.

Some of the best thrift-store finds come well after purchase. Just ask one shopper who discovered a silver brooch, or another who seemingly found a Tiffany & Co. necklace, each inside a jacket pocket.

And secondhand shopping isn't just good for your bank account. It's also beneficial to the environment.

Textile manufacturing is one of the highest-polluting industries in the United States, sending millions of tons of waste to landfills each year. Thrift stores cut down on that waste by promoting the circular economy and giving a second life to clothes and other goods that may have otherwise been thrown out.

Sometimes, though, finding a great deal is exciting enough on its own. That was certainly the case with this bag, as commenters were quick to call it "Gorgeous!" and "a stunner."

"That is soooooo cool," one wrote. "Did you do a little dance in the aisle? I would have."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



