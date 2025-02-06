  • Home Home

Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of transformed backyard: 'Very inviting'

"This is so inspiring!"

by Jamie Speka
"This is so inspiring!"

Photo Credit: iStock

Game-changing photos posted by a homeowner show a stunning before-and-after that captures the appeal of pollinator-friendly gardening.

In the r/Gardening subreddit, the original poster wrote: "When we moved in three years ago, we realized it was a mess of clay soil and weeds. We excavated 1.5 feet of clay and replaced with good soil and went from there."

"This is so inspiring!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"This is so inspiring!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Along with the post, multiple photos show the process the OP undertook to reveal the glorious garden.

"Going for a local native pollinator garden," they continued. "Now we get all kinds of bees and birds and butterflies."

The garden is said to still be a work in progress, but even so, it has become an oasis for pollinators, a necessary element of gardens; because of ecosystem degradation, pollinators are in decline.

Habitat loss, intensive agriculture, and pesticides are key reasons for the decline in pollinators. Rewilding gardens has since become a trend among gardeners, not just for the envied aesthetic but also for the support of pollinators that are necessary for human and animal food security.

Watch now: Use every last drop of your favorite beauty products with this hack

Low-maintenance gardens and saving money are also reasons why gardeners have been rewilding. By skipping frequent mowing, watering, and landscaping, one is reducing the time spent on the garden. They are also cutting their water and fertilizer bills in half. Pollinators do most of the work in natural gardens, meaning less work for you and more life for them.

Redditors flocked to the comments with praise.

"This looks incredible! I'm doing the same in my back yard (which has a gravel pit when I purchased)," wrote one commenter. "It's taken so much time but this is so inspiring!"

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Very inviting," another commenter said. "Love the stone steps."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x