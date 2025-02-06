Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of transformed backyard: 'Very inviting'

Game-changing photos posted by a homeowner show a stunning before-and-after that captures the appeal of pollinator-friendly gardening.

In the r/Gardening subreddit, the original poster wrote: "When we moved in three years ago, we realized it was a mess of clay soil and weeds. We excavated 1.5 feet of clay and replaced with good soil and went from there."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Along with the post, multiple photos show the process the OP undertook to reveal the glorious garden.

"Going for a local native pollinator garden," they continued. "Now we get all kinds of bees and birds and butterflies."

The garden is said to still be a work in progress, but even so, it has become an oasis for pollinators, a necessary element of gardens; because of ecosystem degradation, pollinators are in decline.

Habitat loss, intensive agriculture, and pesticides are key reasons for the decline in pollinators. Rewilding gardens has since become a trend among gardeners, not just for the envied aesthetic but also for the support of pollinators that are necessary for human and animal food security.

Low-maintenance gardens and saving money are also reasons why gardeners have been rewilding. By skipping frequent mowing, watering, and landscaping, one is reducing the time spent on the garden. They are also cutting their water and fertilizer bills in half. Pollinators do most of the work in natural gardens, meaning less work for you and more life for them.

Redditors flocked to the comments with praise.

"This looks incredible! I'm doing the same in my back yard (which has a gravel pit when I purchased)," wrote one commenter. "It's taken so much time but this is so inspiring!"

"Very inviting," another commenter said. "Love the stone steps."

