  • Home Home

Woman shares technique for creating stunning perennial garden: 'The butterflies absolutely love it'

The creator shares these gardening tips from Zone 9a.

by Rachel Beyer
The creator shares these gardening tips from Zone 9a.

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker GardeningwithDezz (@gardeningwithdezz) is getting attention for their perennial pollinator garden, a beautiful and eco-friendly space that's great for butterflies and other pollinators

In the video, the creator walks through the garden, sharing why they picked certain plants and how they support pollinators while looking gorgeous. It prompted gardeners and sustainability enthusiasts to discuss ways to make gardens stronger and better suited to tough conditions.

@gardeningwithdezz Planting in my perennial pollinator garden. #pollinatorgarden #pollinatorsareimportant #perennialplants #butterfly #butterflies #gardentips #gardening #gardentok #gardeningtiktok #pollinators #pollinatorgardening #gardeningwithdezz ♬ Metamorphosis - Danilo Stankovic

GardeningwithDezz explains the decision to plant perennials, plants that return year after year, such as scabiosa, also known as the pincushion flower. They also explain that perennials can be herbaceous, meaning they die back to the ground during winter, or woody, meaning the stems stay up all year. 

The TikToker also talks about how having different plants is important, as "they attract different types of pollinators" and "the butterflies absolutely love it." Scabiosa has tiny flowers full of nectar that pollinators can't get enough of. 

The creator shares these gardening tips from Zone 9a, an area with mild winters where temperatures rarely drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. It includes parts of Texas, Florida, and California and is great for growing plants year-round but has challenges such as heat and drought. The choice of perennials and pollinator-friendly plants demonstrates how GardeningwithDezz works with these conditions while helping the environment.

Drought conditions make it harder for gardens to thrive and threaten pollinators, which are key to food production. Choosing tough, water-saving plants helps pollinators get the resources they need to survive, even in tough climates. These small changes go a long way toward supporting ecosystems and keeping gardens sustainable.

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

A garden with resilient plants can make a significant difference by protecting these critical species. Sustainable choices such as reducing lawn space and incorporating drought-tolerant plants have benefits beyond water savings, including fostering pollinator activity and lowering maintenance costs.

Replacing parts of a traditional lawn with eco-friendly alternatives such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can be a good solution. They don't need as much water or upkeep, and they help pollinators by giving them a place to thrive. Adding more native plants to your yard can also help both your garden and the environment.

One TikTok user commented: "Love scabiosas!!! Ours are usually covered in bees!!!" 

Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

Getting outside more 🌱

Growing healthy food 🥕

Making my yard beautiful 🏡

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another wrote, "I love them."

Many commenters were interested in the garden's fence. The TikToker responded to one user, saying, "It's 25ft rolled cedar picket fencing from Lowe's." It's also a great reminder that sustainable gardens are easy to create at home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x