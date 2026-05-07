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Thrilled shopper can't believe their luck after discovering $300 shoes for $1

"They look basically brand new."

by Yei Ling Ma
A person holds a brown lace-up boot in a shoe store with various other shoes visible in the background.

Photo Credit: iStock

A lucky thrift shopper scored a brand-new pair of outdoor boots for the low price of $1. They showed off their find to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, where commenters congratulated the original poster on the find, but also shared their collective envy. 

"$299.99 boots for 1$," the original poster shared. "Brand new and in my size!"

The OP attached a picture of the boots they purchased — a shearling-lined pair of black leather boots with a rubber sole. "Bean Boots By L.L. Bean," a patch on the outer heel of the boots read. 

A hand shows a black leather boot, labeled Bean Boots By L.L. Bean, to the camera.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A pair of black leather lace-up boots with a brown rubber sole.
Photo Credit: Reddit

A brand new pair of Bean Boots by L.L.Bean retails for $299 on the brand's website. Paying only $1 for the boots, the OP scored the shoes for more than a 99% discount. 

A former L.L.Bean employee congratulated the OP on their steal of a find and commented, "you'll have those forever," pointing to the high-quality nature of the boot, which will keep it in the OP's footwear rotation for years to come. 

The OP added that along with these boots, they bought "a shirt, a scarf, a mug, [and] kitchen tongs," for only $5 altogether. 

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Shopping at thrift stores is not only a great way to buy daily household essentials at a discounted price, but it also saves these items from entering landfills. Sometimes, you might even stumble across a rare find, like a new $300 pair of outdoor boots that are exactly your size. 

Other thrift shoppers have also found rare and valuable items at their local thrift shops, including an antique silver brooch pin and an original 1950s cotton sundress you are unlikely to find in stores today. 

Whether you are looking to build your home with used furniture pieces that don't break the bank, or you're looking to update your wardrobe with unique pieces that help you express yourself, thrift shopping is both fun and rewarding. 

"Those are spectacular!" one commenter complimented. 

"Nice find! They look basically brand new!" another user wrote. 

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