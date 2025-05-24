Shopper discovers rare accessory tucked in thrift store display case: 'I will wear it with glee'

In a post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one shopper shared an antique find that had them thrilled with their "first jewelry score" — and it cost only $25.

The intricate silver brooch with a black center stone was waiting for them in the display case. "It is beautiful and appears to be a German Hünkar silver brooch from last century. I will wear it with glee!" the original poster shared.

Aside from being tons of fun, thrifting is one of the most affordable and sustainable ways to shop. Not only can you stretch your budget further on everyday items, but you can also find unique and rare items for next to nothing. You never know what treasure you'll uncover. From massively discounted designer bags to vintage furniture, shoppers are constantly proving that secondhand doesn't mean second best.

Plus, many thrift stores — such as the charity shop the original poster visited — give back to the community through jobs, educational and career programs, and other services. While you save money on items for your home or closet, people in need benefit from food and shelter assistance funded by the thrift shop.

Thrifting also keeps clothing, accessories, and other items out of landfills. That's important when you consider the overproduction and waste in the fashion industry — especially from fast-fashion giants such as Shein. Americans throw away over 11 million tons of textiles every year. Giving pre-loved goods a second life helps reduce that waste.

You can browse more thrift success stories and pick up some tips for your next secondhand adventure in this guide to thrifting. And if you need to clean out some closet space yourself, companies such as ThredUp let you make money by recycling your old clothes.

The Reddit post struck a chord with fellow thrifters in the comments.

"Gorgeous," one user said.

"It's stunning!" another person wrote.

Several commenters speculated that the stone was perhaps onyx or obsidian, while one declared, "Pretty whatever it is for sure."

"A total stunner," another user agreed.

