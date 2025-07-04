Off-grid homeowner shares look at impressive self-built power setup: 'Even charging my dad's EV when he visits now'

One Redditor posting in r/OffGrid showed that living in the boondocks can also include the latest technology.

The post includes photos of a recently completed "lithium battery building" constructed in a wooded area. Inside, a neat power pack system is capable of storing electricity for later use.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Working quite well. Even charging my dad's EV when he visits now," the original poster wrote.

The content doesn't explain how the batteries are charged or other details about the separate living quarters. But it's a glimpse into how cleaner tech can power a lifestyle free from worry about grid strain, blackouts, and even electricity bills.

People going off the grid elsewhere are transforming abandoned properties into sustainable hideaways. Unplugged cabins for rent in Quebec utilize human-sized hamster wheels to generate power and provide exercise, as another example.

But you don't have to go far into the forest to utilize some of the same inventions. Pringle Creek Community in Oregon is certified for achieving green building benchmarks. A 12-acre shared space there has replaced a lineup of yards that would typically require hours of mowing.

Residents also take their trash to a shared bin, saving each homeowner $100 annually for garbage pickup. Houses include sustainable bamboo and counters made from recycled paper products. A communitywide geothermal system and solar panels are key parts of the energy system.

For their part, solar panels coupled with batteries are a smart way to capture free sun power, even in suburbia. The hack can reduce or eliminate your utility bill. In fact, a government study found that the average rooftop solar owner saves nearly $700 a year after expenses. Tesla's Powerwall and other batteries can be used in virtual power plants, allowing the owner to sell excess energy back to the grid.

EnergySage is a vetted online service that can help you take your solar plans to the next level by maximizing available tax breaks and finding the right installer. The guidance can save you up to $10,000.

And all the sustainable moves can have a dual impact. In addition to cost-cutting, you can prevent significant amounts of heat-trapping air pollution. NASA's experts have linked the fumes to increased risks of worsening storms and life-threatening heat waves.

Back in the woods, the Redditor offered some technical suggestions in the comments section for others considering a similar build, including easing fears about battery fires. Pack blazes are rare yet well covered.

The setup got an overall warm review on the platform.

"It's so clean, plumb, and the wire management is perfection," one viewer wrote.

"I need your building skills!" another Redditor commented.

