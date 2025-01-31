This simple appliance swap could make a serious dent in your energy bills — and you can collect $840 in government incentives to upgrade

Moving forward, it's better to take advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later.

Uncle Sam is helping you upgrade your laundry unit. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can switch to a heat pump clothes dryer and save big on your utility bills.

The scoop

Conventional laundry machines are not just inefficient but also wasteful. Switching to an energy-efficient heat pump dryer reduces your household's energy consumption, which brings down your utility bills.

While conventional dryers release hot air outside, heat pump dryers have a closed-loop system that recycles warm air. As a result, they use significantly less energy to generate heat and dry your clothes. In fact, Energy Star-certified heat pump dryers use 70% less energy than conventional dryers.

Under the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate, homeowners can receive $840 to put toward an Energy Star electric heat pump dryer.

What's more, after making the switch to an all-in-one heat pump washer/dryer, you can save $130 each year, Energy Star estimates. With these units, you'll be able to wash and dry a single load of laundry in just 1.5 to two hours without having to transfer the load. Plus, the drum dries itself during the drying cycle, so you won't have to worry about mildew or mold developing in your washer.

How it's working

Electrifying your home, appliances, and vehicle is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your environmental impact. Heat pump dryers reduce the amount of pollution your house creates. After making the switch to an Energy Star washer, your energy bills will drop up to 25%, and your water bills will drop up to 30%.

Rewiring America has free online tools to help you navigate tax incentives, find contractors in your area, and get quotes within just a few seconds. Check out its online calculator app to make the transition process smoother and easier.

Moving forward, it's better to take advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later. President Trump has stated he plans to remove these subsidies, per the Salt Lake Tribune, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

What people are saying

TCD readers shared their positive experiences after upgrading their washer/dryer units to energy-efficient heat pumps.

"My wife and I just bought a ventless washer/dryer combo," wrote one TCD reader from Pennsylvania. "We didn't know what to expect, and certainly didn't expect our power bill to drop by $10 a month. That's how inefficient the old dryer was!"

"We needed to replace our washer and dryer," commented another TCD reader. "It was very important to us to get appliances that are energy-efficient, primarily for environmental reasons but also for cost savings over time."

