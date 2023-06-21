Instagrammer shares cheap and easy hack to make your kettle look brand new: ‘Look how sparkling it is’

“I have to go check my kettle now.”

Say goodbye to stubborn limescale buildup in your kettle. One Instagrammer has a two-ingredient cleaning hack to make your kettle look brand new.

The scoop

Thanks to digital creator Elena’s (@thishouse5000) viral Instagram Reel sharing this simple solution, you won’t put off this aggravating chore any longer.

“No judgment, but when was the last time you disinfected your kettle? Today I’m going to show you how to do it,” the video explains.

One caveat — Elena misspoke when she said, “disinfected.” This will not disinfect your kettle, but it will descale it.

This hack calls for just two ingredients: water and white vinegar. Add equal parts water and vinegar to the kettle.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Elena uses three cups of each in the video, although a couple of people in the comments pointed out that you don’t need that much vinegar — one tablespoon “does the job,” they said.

For an extra cleaning boost, Elena suggests adding lemon juice. While this step is optional, citric acid is a cleaning superhero. It lowers bacteria’s pH levels which helps cleaning agents penetrate and remove germs.

Mix the vinegar and water in the kettle and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. Flip on your electric kettle or place your stovetop kettle over the flame and bring it to a boil. Lastly, pour out the water and rinse the kettle a few times to remove any lingering vinegar scent.

“Look how sparkling it is,” Elena says, admiring her spotless kettle. “It looks brand new.”

How it’s helping

This cleaning hack will save you time and money while also saving the planet.

Scrubbing limescale from your kettle can be tedious, but introducing this technique to your cleaning routine can help restore your kettle within minutes.

This hack is also cost-effective, as the ingredients required are likely already in your kitchen. You won’t have to rely on expensive commercial descaling products or resort to buying a new kettle due to severe limescale buildup.

Elena’s hack will help extend your kettle’s lifespan, saving you money in the long run.

In addition to the personal benefits, this hack is environmentally friendly. By using a natural solution instead of chemical-laden descaling products, you will reduce your ecological footprint. Commercial descalers often contain harmful chemicals that can enter water systems and endanger marine life.

With this eco-friendly alternative, you can contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.

What everyone’s saying

Fellow Instagram users were impressed by this simple solution to an overlooked chore, expressing their thanks in the comment section.

“Okay, putting on my to-do list,” an Instagrammer wrote. “Thank you.”

“Me telling myself for way too long that every time it boils, it’s being disinfected,” one user joked.

Another Instagrammer added, “I have to go check my kettle now. Thank you!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.