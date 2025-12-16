Drivers frustrated by dangerous trend they're witnessing on the road: 'Most … are not legal'

  • Home Home

One Reddit user's photo highlighted the dangers of lifted trucks, depicting a colossal pickup towering over a sleek sports car.

Photo Credit: iStock

A photo circulating on Reddit shows exactly why modified trucks can pose problems for everyone else on the road.

The image, shared with the r/F***Cars community, captures a scene at an intersection where a massively lifted pickup truck appears positioned dangerously close to a low-slung Porsche. The post's title says it all: "Truck lifted too high to see the Porsche in front of him."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows the height difference between the two vehicles. The lifted truck towers over the sleek sports car, with its bumper sitting well above the Porsche's roofline. The blind spots created by extreme lift kits are a growing concern on American roads.

These modifications put other drivers in danger. When a truck's bumper sits higher than a standard car's hood, the driver can't see anything immediately in front of them. In a collision, the raised bumper bypasses the crumple zones that protect passengers in smaller vehicles, making crashes deadlier.

Outside of safety, these heavily modified trucks burn through fuel at alarming rates. Larger tires and lifted suspensions increase wind resistance, meaning more trips to the gas pump and more money out of your wallet.

Commenters on the post didn't hold their thoughts back.


"Most of these raised trucks are not legal in 10 different ways, however cops don't enforce the laws when it comes to this," one Redditor wrote. "We don't have inspections in many states outside of emissions, and for some reason one of the most litigious countries on earth hasn't found a way to sue people into the stone are when they hit someone with one of these illegal vehicles."

Another commenter pointed to mechanical concerns, writing: "From what I've seen, less than 10% of people that put these huge heavy wheels on their trucks upgrade the brakes to account for all that extra rotational mass. Headlights aren't lowered, bumpers aren't added, and these things will roll if you look at them the wrong way."

A third user wrote: "Someone with a truck like that probably isn't a model driver."

