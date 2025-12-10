Onlooker shares photo of dangerous trend sweeping US streets: 'I … hate these things'

A lifted pickup truck is drawing criticism on Reddit, where members of an anti-cars community are calling out what they see as an impractical and oversized vehicle.

A Reddit user shared a photo with the caption, "Saw this Dodge Compensator lifted so its hood was about 6 feet up."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows a black Dodge Ram in a parking lot, modified with a lift kit that raises its body and hood well above standard height. Oversized wheels and an aggressive stance make the sedans parked beside it look miniature by comparison. The truck occupies more visual and physical space than the vehicles around it.

These kinds of modifications come with real consequences for both drivers and the environment. Lifted trucks burn through more fuel than their stock counterparts. The raised body creates added wind resistance, and larger tires contribute extra weight and rolling resistance. All of that adds up at the gas pump.

Pedestrian safety is another concern that often gets overlooked. When a truck's hood sits around six feet off the ground, the driver's ability to see what's in front of them drops. Children, pedestrians, and smaller obstacles can disappear into the blind zone.

Research demonstrates that taller vehicles with high front ends are more likely to cause serious or fatal injuries when they strike pedestrians.





For those looking to reduce their own impact, choosing a more fuel-efficient vehicle or opting for an electric model can make a difference over time, both for your wallet and the air we all breathe.

The truck's spotless exterior didn't go unnoticed by commenters.

"not a ding or scratch … i f****** hate these things," one wrote.

Others questioned the practicality of lifting a truck bed so high off the ground. "They're so ridiculous. They're not practical to load/unload anything in the bed," another pointed out.

