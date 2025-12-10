Onlooker captures photo of hazardous trend sweeping US streets: 'Roads filled with these monstrosities'

"Please remind me again, why do Americans 'need' these?"

There's a longstanding cultural inclination in America that bigger is better, which extends to the vehicles many people choose to drive.

Oversized pickup trucks may be useful for people in certain professions who live in rugged, rural areas. However, massive trucks are also commonly spotted in ordinary suburban and city parking lots, much to the dismay of minimalist, eco-conscious residents.

One example of this came from a Reddit post with a photo of an enormous pickup truck parked next to a standard-sized car in a row of parking spots.

"Please remind me again, why do Americans 'need' these lifted trucks?" the OP wrote.

Posts like this highlight the various issues associated with unnecessarily driving an oversized vehicle in daily life.

Large personal vehicles have a significant environmental impact due to the fuel they consume. Gas-powered trucks significantly contribute to air pollution and the steady overheating of our planet.





More unnecessarily large trucks on the road lead to more toxic air in our communities and more pollution that contributes to changes in global weather patterns.

There are also safety risks associated with large trucks, as studies show they are deadlier for pedestrians and more likely to cause fatalities than collisions with smaller cars. The poor visibility in large trucks creates blind spots and additional hazards for everyone on the road.

Fortunately, there are practical, cost-effective trucks available today that run on clean energy and can meet your hauling and towing needs.

For example, there are tiny, powerful trucks that make sense in densely populated areas and EV trucks that can do anything a gas-powered version can. When you make your next vehicle an electric truck, you help make our planet cleaner and safer while setting an inspiring example for everyone you pass by.

Meanwhile, social media users continue to call out the wasteful and excessive behavior of driving a large, gas-powered truck to keep this issue at the forefront of our minds.

"No way these pos should even be legal," one Reddit user commented on the post. "You can easily run over a child and not even notice."

"I imagine it would feel scary as f*** to drive a small compact car on roads filled with these monstruosities," a person living outside the U.S. wrote.

"They don't 'need' a Honda Civic either," another Redditor said to address Americans' general obsession with cars. "They need a high-speed train."

