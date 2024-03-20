Bookworm shares how much public libraries could be saving you money: 'Mine saved me over $2,000 in books last year'

"There's no reason to go broke over Barnes and Noble."

With everything now available at our fingertips, going to the library for anything sounds archaic. However, one TikToker might have some incentive that will change your mind.

The scoop

Alyssa Barber (@newlifestyleabb) showed in a post how she saved $27 on a single book.

Alyssa shared her receipt after a trip to the library, which revealed her savings for the day, the month, and the overall total. At the time of the video, her library card had saved her a grand total of $135.

In the caption, she jokes that if you aren't a slow reader like her, you could save a lot more money than she had. One survey described by the New York Post reported that the average person reads eight books a month (although commenters on the article thought this number was high).

"I wanna scream from the rooftops how much money libraries could save people," said Alyssa. "There's no reason to go broke over Barnes & Noble."

How it's helping

It's obvious, but in addition to saving people cash, libraries make it possible for a single book to be enjoyed hundreds of times by different people. It's a tried and true system that's extremely beneficial, considering people rarely read the same book twice (and can always take a book out from the library more than once anyway).

Libraries are a perfect example of reduce, reuse, recycle. Borrowing books reduces the amount of trees being cut down by reusing books that have already been made. Simply owning and using a library card lessens your landfill contribution.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that global paper use has increased by 400% in the last 40 years. The pulp and paper industry ranks fifth in energy consumption, with an alarming 4% of the world's energy use.

According to the World Wildlife Association, the paper and pulp industry is responsible for 33-40% of all industrial wood traded globally. The United States is the second-largest paper producer and consumer company in the world.

When a book is created, the production process produces, on average, over 16 pounds of harmful carbon pollution that directly contributes to our warming planet, according to The Eco Guide. Going to the library can help to reduce those effects.

If you prefer the convenience of digital, Libby is an app that allows you to borrow ebooks and audiobooks on your device using your library card. There are time limits similar to a physical library experience, but otherwise it's a bit like a Netflix for books.

What everyone's saying

Several fellow library cardholders reacted to the hack in kind.

"Library cards are the best!! Mine saved me over $2,000 in books last year," one TikToker boasted.

"Library is the way to go," another agreed.

Another comment read, "A goal of mine is to not buy any books this year."

