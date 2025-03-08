Gardener shares photo of unexpected guests lingering in snow-covered backyard: 'Another example'

Not every bird flies south for winter, as a gardener discovered in their snowy backyard, where they spotted evidence of birds thriving thanks to their native plants.

In the r/NoLawns subreddit, they shared a photo showing dozens of bird tracks, and they credited their liatris plants for feeding them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another post in the same subreddit showed the same thing.

"Another example of why plants are so important to birds in the winter," the first OP wrote in the caption. "These Liatris are acting as natural bird feeders."

Liatris, also known as blazing star or gayfeather, are flowering plants native to North America. The perennials appear dead during winter but bloom again in spring. They're known for their bright purple flowers and are popular with pollinators, per the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Pollinators are key to plants' life cycles. At least 75% of all flowering plants on Earth are pollinated by birds, bees, insects, and bats, according to the National Park Service. That includes 1,200 food crops and 180,000 plant species, all of which play a part in helping feed people, stabilize soil, provide oxygen and clean air.

Native plants are an easy addition to any lawn, as they require less maintenance than the typical monoculture grass lawn. As the National Audubon Society explains, since they are already adapted to their environment, they need less water, less fertilizer, and less pesticides, and if you're skipping out on grass, there's no need to run a noisy, pollution-emitting lawnmower to keep them tidy. Apart from saving resources including water and fuel, you also save money.

A commenter even noted that letting their similar plants just do their thing saved them a trip outside in winter. "I went out to trim back some dead stuff and the birds were actively harvesting seeds. I turned around and went right back inside, have never cut back dead growth again until spring," they wrote.

Another Redditor noted: "You also get SO MUCH more Liatris when you let it seed!! No more paying $18/plant!!"

"It's a beautiful moment when you can observe your work making an impact like this — so encouraging!!" one more plant lover commented on the second post.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



