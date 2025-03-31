  • Home Home

'Scared to death' homeowner speaks out after LG addresses appliance design flaw: 'Like a bandaid on a sharkbite'

"A sticker is not going to prevent fires."

by Cassidy Lovell
Some stovetop owners are becoming increasingly worried about their stovetops catching fire, and customer support is falling short.

Certain LG ranges are being recalled after the Federal Trade Commission received "86 reports of accidental activation, 28 fires, and five fires that resulted in more than $340,000 worth of property damage," according to Consumer Affairs.

The knobs turn too easily, turning accidental bumps into exploding stove tops or house fires. Jodi D'Aless told Consumer Affairs she is "scared to death" of her stovetop after it caught fire and nearly burned her home down.

While the ranges have a locking mechanism to prevent the knobs from being knocked, many customers have no idea it exists. LG worked out a solution with the commission: a warning label sent to the consumer.

Many felt let down by LG's so-called solution. 

Nurse practitioner Marianna Helin, whose stovetop accidentally turned on during installation, told Consumer Affairs that "issuing a sticker is not going to prevent fires. This is an elementary design flaw."

Dawn Stubitsch, whose stovetop caught fire, was reassured her stovetop was included in the recall but received the warning sticker instead. "This is like a bandaid on a sharkbite," she said.

Don't let LG give electric ranges a bad rap. Induction stovetops are an easy and affordable alternative to gas stoves, which can pose several health risks. Gas stoves can emit dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide, methane, and benzene, a known carcinogen.

Induction stoves use electricity to heat magnetic coils that directly heat your pot or pan, making them more energy-efficient than their gas counterparts. According to LeafScore, "Gas cooktops are about 40% efficient … [whereas] Induction cooktops are 84% efficient." 

If your gas stove is due for a replacement, consider an induction stove, like Copper's electric range. You can even buy a small, portable induction range to try out electric.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off the price tag of a new electric range — that's thousands in savings and a safer stovetop, too. Unfortunately, these benefits might not be around for much longer, so there's no time like the present to level up to induction cooking.

