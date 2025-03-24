Attorneys open investigation after popular stove sparks major safety concerns: 'My daughter almost ... burned the house down'

"We have had numerous problems with this design."

A recent LG electric stove recall has sparked a potential class action lawsuit in California. According to a report by ClassAction.org, residents who purchased an LG electric range stove may be entitled to a lawsuit.

In February, LG issued a recall of about 500,000 electric stoves because of faulty front-mounted knobs. The knobs posed a serious fire hazard for homeowners, with numerous fires starting as a result of poor construction.

The recall notice stated that the knobs had been accidentally activated by homeowners, causing over 28 fires. The Consumer Product Safety Commission obtained at least 86 reports regarding the faulty stove knobs, with eight minor injuries noted and three pet deaths.

Reviews from exasperated homeowners reveal the stove's fire risk.

"We have had numerous problems with this design," one LG customer wrote. "My daughter almost accidentally burned the house down."

"As others have said, this unit is a fire hazard," another customer added. "The knobs turn on dangerously easy."

Recalls like these are frustrating for homeowners looking to make eco-friendly updates to their homes. Fortunately, there are still induction stove options out there that are well-tested and safe.

For homeowners looking for a safe gas-stove alternative, brands like Copper offer affordable options. Switching to an induction stove reduces the time you spend cooking and cleaning your kitchen. Plus, unlike gas stoves, induction stoves do not emit harmful pollutants into your home.

What's more, with the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get up to 30% off the price of a new induction stove.

Moving forward, it's best to take advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later. President Donald Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, so upgrading now could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line. It's still important to note, however, that any changes to the IRA ultimately require an act of Congress.

