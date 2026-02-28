Homeowner shares candid heat pump review after frigid winter storm slams neighborhood: 'My little backup generator wouldn't run emergency heat'

"It saved [my folks] over a grand in reduced energy costs in the first year."

HVAC technicians and home energy experts have been speaking out about the benefits of heat pumps for home heating and cooling, dispelling myths and sharing the truth.

Meanwhile, homeowners are sharing their personal experiences on social media to inform others. For example, one homeowner shared on the r/heatpumps subreddit that they were surprised by their heat pump's performance in winter weather.

The OP explained that their Lennox heat pump kept their 2,200-square-foot home warm, even when "a solid block of ice" surrounded it.

"If we lost power, my little backup generator wouldn't run emergency heat," the OP wrote. "Just the heat pump. So I feel a bit better knowing the regular heat would suffice keeping the inside in the 60s most of the time."





This heat pump performance review reinforces that heat pumps perform well in cold weather and even during snow and ice storms. Not only will a heat pump keep you warm all winter long, but it can also reduce your monthly utility costs and protect you from rising energy costs.

Companies such as Mitsubishi have also been helping people understand their HVAC options, slash their utility bills, and choose efficient heat pump systems.

Here are some ways that homeowners are exploring their heat pump options to save money and improve home efficiency:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto offers HVAC leases starting at $99 per month, plus 12 years of free maintenance.

Many homeowners combine HVAC systems with solar panels and efficient appliances to further reduce their energy costs. Another TCD partner, EnergySage, can help you find an ideal solar system and installer for your home and budget, with savings of up to $10,000.

Additionally, the free Palmetto Home app connects you to fun challenges and opportunities to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home efficiency upgrades.

If you have questions about a specific heat pump model based on real-world usage, you can also comment on posts like this one for community feedback.

One Redditor who responded to the OP's post recommended a Hyperheat heat pump.

"It saved [my folks] over a grand in reduced energy costs in the first year (12¢ per kWh, 5 ton system in a 3,000 sqft, loose windowed, code minimum insulation ranch, with 9-12' ceilings - kept at 70-72 degrees 24/7/365)," the user wrote.

The OP shared: "If I can get 10-15 years out of this (I'll probably move before then), I'll be happy. At 3.5 years without issue. No real service either."

