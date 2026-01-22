HVAC specialist dismantles popular myth about modern heat pumps: 'One of the biggest misconceptions that I hear all the time'

Thanks to advances in HVAC technology, heat pumps can perform well in temperatures down to minus-15 degrees Fahrenheit. Many people still believe the myth that heat pumps can't handle brutal winters, but one company is here to set the record straight.

Canadian HVAC proprietor Prestige Home Improvement (@prestige.homeimprovement) took to TikTok to help residents feel more comfortable about installing cold climate heat pumps.

"Heat pumps don't work in the cold Ontario winters — this is one of the biggest misconceptions that I hear all the time," an HVAC technician said.

"In reality, cold climate heat pumps … can heat as low as negative-30 [degrees Celsius, or minus-22 F], so you can be sure to stay warm during the winters," the contractor continued.





When you're ready to shop for a heat pump, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the perfect system for your needs and budget — and even unlock exclusive offers to slash your energy bills by up to half, along with $0 down subscription options.

Since heat pumps transfer air rather than generate heat by burning fuel, they're much more efficient than furnaces or boilers, helping people save $370-1,000 annually on electric bills, according to Rewiring America.

Whether you want to buy or lease a heat pump, there are plenty of options to keep comfortable all winter long while spending less.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Dreading winter heating costs? Thankfully, upgrading your HVAC system has never been easier.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

‣ Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

‣ TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Installing solar panels with a heat pump can deliver even greater energy savings, and TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted partners to select the right system for your energy needs.

You might also consider downloading the free Palmetto Home app, which gives you access to up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades through simple, money-saving challenges, such as reducing energy use.

"Yeah I have one," one user commented. "Minus-20 not a problem. Backup plan woodstove power goes out. Still have heat minus-40, minus-50. Burn a half a cord of wood a year."

"Works great for heating, and makes the house way more comfortable because it's a constant low and slow heat, not blasts of hot air from a furnace," another heat pump owner said in a conversation about Canadian heat pump stories in the r/heatpumps subreddit.

"Much cheaper than gas in shoulder season (despite very low gas prices last season), and probably a wash in terms of cost in the winter."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.