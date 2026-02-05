Home efficiency expert quickly dismantles HVAC myth inundating comment sections: 'This … has now been installed for six months'

"There is no way that this is going to annoy anybody's neighbors."

With energy bills continuing to skyrocket across the country, just heating your home can seem like a luxury. However, there is a simple upgrade homeowners can make that may lead to some eye-popping savings.

YouTuber and home energy expert Jonathan Tracey (@JonathanTracey) uploaded a short clip that addressed a myth that has been circulating about heat pumps. Some critics point to a heat pump's alleged noisiness as its most obvious weakness, but Tracey shrugged off that claim.

"This heat pump has now been installed for six months," Tracey said. After setting up a microphone to measure the system's noise level, he confidently debunked any claims that a heat pump is too loud. Tracey clocked the system at just over 50 decibels while standing 1 meter away. That is roughly the same amount of noise a fridge makes.

"There is no way that this is going to annoy anybody's neighbors," Tracey added.





High-efficiency HVAC systems can greatly improve your home's overall energy performance, helping you save money over time. That can be particularly true in colder climates, where heating often accounts for a large share of monthly energy bills.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

There are various solutions for installing a brand-new home HVAC system, with options for any budget. From outright ownership to leasing options, making the switch to a more energy-efficient system is easier than you might think.

