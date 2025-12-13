Homeowner gets honest about heat pump HVACs after frigid temperatures roll in: 'We don't even have a … backup'

"You will see it on your electric bill."

When winter temperatures plunge, many homeowners brace for sky-high heating bills. But some are discovering a surprisingly efficient alternative: cold-weather electric heat pumps.

These systems promise consistent warmth, year-round comfort, and lower energy costs, even in freezing conditions.

Danny Katz (@danny.katz), executive director of Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG), recently put this concept to the test in his own home.

In a TikTok video, Katz shared that three weeks after replacing his gas furnace with an electric heat pump, it was six degrees outside but 67 degrees inside his home.





"We don't even have a gas furnace backup, so all we've got is this electric heat pump to heat our home," he said. "Cold-weather heat pumps totally work even in really cold weather."

Katz also highlighted that the system doubles as an air conditioner in summer, making it a true year-round solution. For anyone considering an upgrade, he pointed out there are "tons of incentives, tax credits, and rebates right now," especially in Colorado.

If you've been thinking about replacing your heating and cooling system, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and potentially save you up to 50% on energy bills with a new heat pump or HVAC system, including $0-down subscription options.

Questions about cold-weather performance showed up quickly in the comments on Katz's video. Many commenters jumped straight to the point, asking, "Did you get your electric bill yet?"

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

One viewer wrote, "Cold climate heat pumps are good, but there is most likely a resistance coil in there… you will see it on your electric bill."

Heat pumps have proved to be more efficient and less expensive to run than gas furnaces, and significantly cheaper than oil. The exact savings depend on your state's electricity prices, but the advantage is clear: Heat pumps can be at least three times more efficient than traditional heating systems, using far less energy to produce the same amount of heat.

Others were concerned about Katz's lack of any backup. But one commenter noted that many modern systems "automatically run emergency electric along with the heat pump to keep the temp up, especially in the single digits."



If you're ready to explore heat pumps for your own home, the HVAC Explorer can help connect you with trusted partners. Palmetto, for example, makes upgrading easier than ever. You can save up to 50% on heating and cooling costs, get a new system for $0 down, enjoy 12 years of free maintenance, and reduce your lifetime system costs.

Pairing a new HVAC with solar panels can lead to even greater energy savings. TCD's Solar Explorer is an easy place to start comparing your options.

And if you want even more incentive, the free Palmetto Home app lets you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by completing simple, everyday actions. A warmer, more efficient home might be closer than you think.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.