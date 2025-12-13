Homeowner searches for financial advice after running Tesla solar panels for 6 months: 'Is this a good amount?'

"It's just an estimate based on your rate plan with the utility."

If you're a homeowner, then you probably already know how tough it can be to stay ahead of your monthly bills. With energy prices continuing to climb across the country, many have turned to solar power to offset the costs of home ownership.

But how do you know when your solar power is doing its part to save you money? One homeowner took to r/TeslaSolar to gauge the community's thoughts on the savings of their recent solar panel installation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Had my system installed at the end of May. So far here's what the app is saying I've saved. Is this a good amount or [average]?" asked the original poster.

As seen in the Redditor's screenshot of their Tesla Solar app, it was estimated that they had saved $2,665 in about six months. Like in many regions, the homeowner saw the most savings in the summer months when they likely saw the most days with ample sunshine.





One of the best and most cost-effective home energy hacks is to install solar panels on your home, which can help you bring your cost of energy down to or near $0. You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

TCD's Solar Explorer also has $0-down subscription program options that can cut down your utility rates by up to 20%. This includes Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, which lets users lock in low energy rates while reaping in the benefits of solar power.

In response, a majority of users noted that it was difficult to determine how effective the original poster's solar panel system was just by the dollar amount they had saved.

"It's just an estimate based on your rate plan with the utility," noted one user.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

"Divide that number into total cost and see when your investment will pay for itself compared to what you thought on the front end," suggested another commenter.

While energy production may vary, solar panels can help lower your monthly electricity bills while reducing carbon emissions around your home. Solar panels also provide greater energy independence, offering more control over energy costs and providing backup power during outages when paired with a battery system.

By taking advantage of the Solar Explorer, you can get in touch with partners like EnergySage, which provides great tools to help you make the most out of incentives, look for competitive bids, and even connect with local installers.

The pairing of solar panels with an upgraded HVAC can also help you save up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find an affordable HVAC system that is right for you and your home.

The free Palmetto Home app makes it easy to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing simple energy-saving challenges. The app can also help you track and manage your home's energy usage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.