Manufacturer commits $330 million to massive solar factory with major implications for US energy: 'A timely, agile response ... to meet the moment'

"We expect that this new facility will enable us to serve the US market with technology that is compliant with the Act's stringent provisions."

A $330 million investment will bring an estimated 600 jobs to South Carolina. According to PV Magazine, First Solar will build a 1-million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Gaffney to produce its innovative Series 7 thin-film solar modules.

Already, Americans are reaping the perks of solar energy by installing panels at home, including lower electricity bills, protection against rising energy costs, and resilience against grid outages when panels are paired with battery storage. If you don't know where to start, The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help determine which solar path is right for you.

American company First Solar's thin-film technology platform differs from conventional crystalline silicon photovoltaic panels, which are typically manufactured in China. According to First Solar, its unique products deliver up to a five-time energy return on investment, supporting the United States' goals of achieving energy independence and dominance.

At a corporate level, First Solar's expansion in South Carolina is an example of how U.S. companies are adjusting to an evolving solar market, as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act prohibits solar projects from claiming tax credits if they source products from foreign entities of concern. The restrictions primarily apply to major economic competitor China.





"The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Administration's trade policies boosted demand for American energy technology, requiring a timely, agile response that allows us to meet the moment," First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said.

"We expect that this new facility will enable us to serve the U.S. market with technology that is compliant with the Act's stringent provisions, within timelines that align with our customers' objectives," Widmar added, per PV Magazine.

