Woman demonstrates how to fix common toilet issue without calling plumber: 'Saving this for later'

If you've ever dealt with a leaky toilet and had no choice but to call a plumber, this woman on TikTok has shared an easy DIY hack you can use to fix your toilet on your own without ever having to pay for an expensive plumber again.

The scoop

TikToker @cayjewel shared a short video on her page showcasing an easy life hack to fix a leaky toilet on your own without the need for a plumbing service.

She points out a severe leak dripping from the bottom of the toilet bowl into a trash can, coming from the gasket. She explains that you must turn the water off from behind the toilet before flushing it to get all of the water out to get to the gasket.

She then demonstrates how to remove the tank by carefully using a screwdriver to loosen the bolts inside while holding the tank from the open portion at the bottom with a wrench. She also disconnects the water tube attached to the wall with pliers.

She then lifts the tank and puts it into her bathtub to replace the parts manually, including the gasket and the bolts.

She then puts it back together exactly as it was before, though she warns that you should make sure the float that helps control the water flow is not too high so the toilet doesn't run constantly after flushing.

How it's helping

While the TikToker does mention that you will need to buy a brand-new gasket and set of bolts to replace the old ones, it is preferable to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars to a plumbing service for the same amount of work.

Most issues like this can be easily resolved on your own without the need to hire a service, and getting into the habit of using hacks like this can help you save money while also contributing to a cleaner future by taking charge of your home life.

Fixing your own appliances or finding ways to cool down your home without the use of AC are just a few of the many ways you can make your home more efficient and live smarter every day.

What everyone's saying

Almost every comment praised the video for showcasing just how easy it is to fix something most people would consider an expensive service, appreciating the information.

"Saving this for later!" one user wrote.

"I love these videos," wrote another.

