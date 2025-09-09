Woman shares clever hack to keep house cool without using AC: 'I need to try this'

Battling heat with air conditioning can get expensive quickly, but there are ways to save on those costs thanks to some clever DIY ideas.

The scoop

On TikTok, Kate (@kotentkate54) shared her simple hack to keep her home cool with only one AC unit.

In the video, she explained she has an AC unit in her bedroom, which doesn't quite reach her living room, so she put together a fan with a tray full of ice packs behind it, resulting in it "blowing some really cold air."

Whether she realized it or not, she essentially made a "swamp cooler," or evaporative cooler, which works by air over cool water (or ice in this case), which evaporates and can cool the temperature by 15 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit before it goes into the space, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The DOE did note that they work best in low-humidity climates, something to consider when making your own or purchasing a professionally made unit.

How it's helping

Summer may have technically come to an end, but there's still plenty of heat to contend with depending on the time of year or where you live.

Swamp coolers are a lower-cost way to cool your home during heat waves, especially when you DIY them. The cost of running a fan is much lower than a full air conditioning unit or central air system, and you can reuse ice packs like the TikToker demonstrated, or freeze and refreeze the water used in the tray that doesn't evaporate.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shared by CNET show that running an air conditioner adds an average of $437.50 to utility bills every year, which adds up when you factor in other things like maintenance and repair. As for purchasing a manufactured evaporative cooler, Inside Climate News reported that they are 25-50% more efficient than traditional air conditioning units.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were into the creator's simple idea.

"I love this bestie! I need to try this!" one person wrote.

Another person had an extra recommendation to "also get a styrofoam cooler and tape it to the back after adding ice," something they said they did when they were growing up.

