Homeowner irate after HOA negligence causes widespread damage to entire unit: 'After this nightmare, never again'

"The walls were so bad you could get into them with a butter knife."

A homeowner trying to sell their condo ended up with waterlogged walls and growing frustration — and their Reddit rant called out the failures of the homeowners associations.

"We notified them that water was getting in from multiple locations in my condo, and they were like, 'Sorry, we'll see when we can get someone,'" the original poster wrote.

The post, which has drawn hundreds of comments, comes from a Reddit user who said their HOA and condo owners association ignored repeated warnings about leaks. The damage kept getting worse, and still, no fix.

"I'm trying to sell this place because I have to move for work, and it got so bad that two entire walls into my floors were wet from the rain," they said.

They eventually found a buyer who agreed to move forward, expecting the repairs would be done. The owner brought in a restoration company, which ran dehumidifiers for days. "The walls were so bad you could get into them with a butter knife," they added.

Instead of stepping in, the HOA reportedly scolded the homeowner for hiring help without clearing it first, even though interior repairs were their own responsibility. "I finally hear back from my HOA after a week, and they're mad I didn't go through them for interior repairs," they wrote.

HOAs nationwide have blocked homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly changes, like installing rooftop solar or planting native lawns. And when HOAs control or neglect basic utilities, the result can trash the property, raise bills, waste resources, and hurt local wildlife.

If your HOA resists smart upgrades, here are tips to change the rules.

Commenters didn't hold back on the original post.

"Hopefully you're not moving into another HOA," one user wrote.

"Thankfully, no, we've gone out of our way to look for places explicitly with no HOA. After this nightmare, never again," the original poster replied.

"Some molds are not visible," another advised. "Bring in a licensed mold remediation company that only does mold, asbestos, lead."

"Personally, I wouldn't do permanent repairs until the leak is fixed for certain, as in it rains hard one day & no further water intrusion occurs, or perhaps you could use a hose & test to ensure the roof isn't leaking anymore," a third person cautioned. "Hopefully, they patch it properly this time so the sale goes through for you at least."

