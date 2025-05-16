Homeowner shares baffling photo of HOA's botched maintenance project: 'This looks bad to me'

Commenters didn't like what this HOA had done.

One Phoenix homeowner didn't know what to do when their homeowners association severely trimmed a tree in their yard.

"Was this tree trimmed correctly?" they asked in the r/landscaping Reddit forum. "Just had our HOA hire someone to trim our trees. … This looks bad to me, but does anyone know if this [is] how it should be done?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster included a photo of their bottlebrush tree. In the photo, all of the tree's upper branches have been cut off sharply at a height of about 15 feet, leaving the canopy much diminished.

Unfortunately, botched tree care is a common theme with HOAs, which are often more concerned with saving money and enforcing conformity than with the health of trees or the value of an owner's affected property. Some have even pushed for trees to be removed altogether.

That's a huge problem, because trees are a major asset to homeowners and the planet. They increase property values by as much as 15%, and they provide shade and cooling power, as well as making yards more beautiful.

They also help purify the air and lock away heat-trapping carbon air pollution, so they are good for the climate. Removing or damaging them is the wrong move for people and the environment.

Commenters didn't like what this HOA had done to the OP's bottlebrush tree.

"Yeah usually you want to trim bottom up, not top down. Not very healthy for the tree," one user said.

"When they cut it like that, they're actually not supposed to cut through the trunks, you're supposed to cut down to the trunk," another commenter confirmed. "The way they did it exposes a lot of wood. You're not supposed to have any exposed wood. Because that rots."

