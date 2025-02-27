Tenant faced with astronomical utility bill after landlord fails to address major issue: 'You'll probably need to lawyer up'

Situations such as this are sadly not unheard of.

A shockingly high water bill caused by a landlord's lack of action left a new tenant wondering what to do.

The r/Landlord subreddit was swept up in discussion after the landlord was called out for not fixing a leak. This left the tenant with a hefty water bill for a maintenance issue they were never informed of.

The Redditor said they were astounded when their first utility bill showed they had used over 50,000 gallons of water. After reaching out to the water company, the poster discovered that the leak had started two months before they had even signed the lease to their new home.

Despite getting in touch with their landlord, the leak was not fixed, and the water bill over two months reached $3,000. Unable to afford this cost, the poster had their water turned off — and it wouldn't be turned back on until the entire sum was paid.

Though the Redditor had nothing to do with the leak, they faced the consequences, all while living in a home without running water. Situations such as this are sadly not unheard of, as unscrupulous landlords put profits over the well-being of their tenants.

Some landlords prevent their tenants from implementing basic eco-friendly lifestyle choices. Similarly, homeowners associations have forbidden the use of clotheslines or destroyed gardens that tenants have cultivated over multiple years.

It's frustrating when simple changes that are beneficial for the planet (and your wallet) are taken out of your hands. However, if you live where you don't have full control of the property, it is possible to work with your landlord or HOA to enact change.

"You'll probably need to lawyer up," one commenter wrote.

Another user said: "As a landlord, I suggest telling your landlord you are using the rent to pay the water bill. You are 100% NOT liable for the bill before the lease began."

