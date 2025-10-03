Passerby stunned after finding quality item sitting out for free on curb: 'I think you might have something great'

A Redditor turned heads online after posting about the remarkable transformation of a high-quality KitchenAid appliance they found curbside.

Sharing photos on the r/Curbfind subreddit, the original poster showed how a simple cleaning transformed what appeared to be a piece of junk back into a highly desirable kitchen appliance.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is after the first outside scrub," the OP wrote, describing the photo of a gray KitchenAid mixer. "It cleaned up really nicely! And most exciting, it works!"

Compared to the OP's previously posted photo, which showed the mixer coated in dust and grime, the appliance was barely recognizable.

Fellow Redditors flooded the comments with praise of the incredible transformation and the great find.

"I had no hope for you after yesterday's picture," one commenter said. "But today I think you might have something great!"

"Wow!" another Redditor exclaimed. "Is that the same machine? Great cleanup. Congrats."

"I'm very impressed!" a third commenter chimed in. "I would have thrown it away/left it in the trash. Good job!"

The post served as a strong example of the value of reusing and repurposing used goods, especially ones that previous owners discarded.

Not only did the OP prevent a perfectly good, still-working appliance from ending up in the landfill, they also saved themselves potentially hundreds of dollars on a new KitchenAid mixer. Additionally, by taking in a used product instead of buying a new one, the OP conserved resources and prevented planet-heating pollution.

The practice of claiming other people's discarded possessions, often left curbside for trash collectors to pick up, goes by various names, such as curb shopping or curb mining. Whatever you call it, the activity helps both the environment and your wallet. Many examples of people's unique and valuable finds can be found online.

For example, one Redditor was stoked to share a beautiful wooden nightstand that they made their own after finding it left on a curb.

Similarly, another poster was delighted to save two antique chairs from the trash heap while also adding classic beauty to their home decor, all for free.

As with the OP, who showed off their rejuvenated KitchenAid mixer, you can even garner some online praise in the process.

"It's a beauty," one impressed Redditor said.

